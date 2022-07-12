EVENING STORMS THEN COOLER & MORE COMFORTABLE

Scattered storms will be ongoing this evening, and a few storms may be strong with gusty winds and hail. Any storms should be winding down by midnight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with some patchy fog into Wednesday morning. Lows will range from the mid 50s into the lower 60s.

We’ll wake up to clouds and patchy fog on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon hours there should be a fair amount of sunshine around the region. Humidity levels will drop through the day and comfortable highs in the 70s can be expected. Thursday will also be pleasant with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the once again.

The chance of a few storms will return Friday... mainly north and west of the Fox Valley. Temperatures and humidity will also start to climb for the weekend. It may feel slightly humid late Friday as high get into the lower 80s. It will feel muggier for Saturday and beyond. Weekend highs should still be in the middle 80s, but we’ll be closer to 90° next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Evening rain & storms. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog late. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds... a stray shower? Afternoon sunshine. Lower humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Chance of a few showers or storms... mainly west. Humidity gradually increases. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray storm/shower early? HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. HIGH: 90

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.