COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Jump in hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Unlike Memorial Day, Wisconsin saw a dip, not a surge, in new COVID-19 cases following the 4th of July. Now, a week later, case numbers have climbed back to where they were before the latest holiday weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state averaged 1,461 new cases per day over the past 7 days, the highest average since mid-June. A week ago, on July 5, the 7-day average was at a two-and-a-half-month low of 1,216 cases per day. That was the dip.

The DHS confirmed 1,606 new COVID-19 cases from the latest tests, and an average of 13.5% of all tests for COVID-19 over the past week are coming back positive, the highest positivity rate since early June. Brown County passed 75,000 cases (75,045), which is equivalent to 28.4% of the county’s population testing positive at least once since the pandemic began. The DHS reports 429 of those cases were fatal, or a death rate of 0.57%, compared to the 0.86% death rate statewide.

Two more deaths were reported to the DHS. The state says both people died in the last 30 days, including a person from Manitowoc County. Wisconsin is averaging 3 COVID-19 deaths per day, according to the DHS. (For comparison, because some readers have asked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the state averages 255 traffic deaths per year, or about 2 deaths every 3 days; Wisconsin passed 255 COVID-19 deaths for 2022 on January 10).

DHS figures show 88 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. This jumps well above our calculated 7-day average of 38 hospitalizations per day. It’s the biggest one-day increase since 98 people were admitted on February 22.

As of Monday, the latest data available until later this afternoon, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 423 people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, with 55 of them in intensive care units. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 58 COVID-19 patients, 6 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 10 patients, 2 in intensive care.

64.6% of Wisconsinites received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 61.4% of residents completed their vaccine series, and 35.0% of the population also received a booster.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 28.5% received vaccine/25.7% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.2% received vaccine/58.8% completed vaccinations/21.3% received booster

18 to 24: 61.0% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations/20.2% received booster

25 to 34: 64.8% received vaccine/60.2% completed vaccinations/26.1% received booster

35 to 44: 69.6% received vaccine/66.2% completed vaccinations/33.7% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.2% completed vaccinations/38.8% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/50.1% received booster

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.4% (+0.1) received booster

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.1% 63.5% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.1% (+0.1) Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.1% 75.4% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.4% 51.0% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.7% Forest (8,960) 53.2% 50.8% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.7% 55.1% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,119) 54.2% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% 58.7% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.8% 51.6% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.7% 78.3% (-0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.2% 51.5% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.6% 62.1% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.6% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.9% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,940 (63.2%) 288,560 (60.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,873 (60.4%, +0.1) 318,651 (58.0%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,766,810 (64.6%) 3,583,068 (61.4%)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 75,045 cases (+63) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,216 cases (+14) (102 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,281 cases (+31) (91 deaths)

Dodge – 25,736 cases (+31) (295 deaths)

Door – 7,156 cases (+9) (62 deaths)

Florence - 853 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,590 cases (+26) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,627 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 3,033 cases (+55) (41 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 4,629 cases (+11) (56 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,514 cases (+26) (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,770 cases (+2) (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,313 cases (+4) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,628 cases (+12) (163 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 10,250 cases (+11) (112 deaths)

Menominee – 1,981 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,179 cases (+26) (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,704 cases (+4) (98 deaths)

Outagamie – 45,407 cases (+48) (364 deaths)

Shawano – 10,442 cases (+8) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,615 cases (+28) (274 deaths)

Waupaca – 12,081 cases (+12) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,334 cases (+7) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 47,743 cases (+47) (342 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

