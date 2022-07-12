Cato native Sarah Larson to golf in USGA Inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) -Cato native Sarah Larson never thought she could play golf.

“I was that standard wife on the cart, on the passenger seat. He’d tell me to give him the 7 iron, and I’d hand him the 7 iron,” Larson said. “I got sick of it. I don’t mind golf courses, but then he said let’s try it.”

Larson was born without half of her left arm because of amniotic band syndrome. It’s something that has certainly affected her but never deterred her. Eight years ago, she decided to give golf a try.

“As a one-handed golfer, that’s going to be impossible. You’re expecting me to hit this little ball that’s on the tee or grass, and be good at it,” Larson said. “I tried it a couple times, right-handed swinging this way, it didn’t feel right. I tried it left-handed and made some really amazing contact. I was hooked.”

“The more that I played, the better I got. Now there’s times I’m out here playing at wonderful Seven Lakes (Golf Course) and I’m beating people with two arms.”

She’s played her way up to join Team USA, and even got a brand endorsement with Nike Adaptive.

Now she’ll be on the largest stage. Larson is one of just 96 golfers in the world playing in this USGA Inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open.

“It just paves the way for that partnership to say that anyone truly can golf no matter what,” the 43-year-old golfer said.

The tournament will feature individuals with arm impairments, limb amputees, neurological and vision impairments and others.

“For the game of golf, I think it’s hard for anyone. Two hands, one hand, two legs, one leg, it’s a matter of finding your rhythm,” Larson said. “Everyone is going to have good shots and bad shot. It’s a matter of what can I do to eliminate most of the bad ones and just have fun.”

Her main message: “Anyone can play.”

“I’m doing it. I’m trying and hoping that whatever my game might be this next weekend, it’s inspiring someone else to try it. Because you know what, if I can golf, you can golf too.”

