After $1,500 fine, couple able to park car again on driveway

A San Francisco couple has been allowed to park in their driveway after getting a $1,500 fine from the city.(KGO)
By KGO Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - Imagine this: You park in your driveway and you get a $1,500 ticket for it. That’s what happened to a couple in San Francisco.

Judy and Ed Craine said they’ve owned their cottage for 36 years in the San Francisco area and have parked their car in their driveway without any problems until the city’s recent fine.

A ticket from the city of San Francisco notified them it’s illegal to park in the front yard of a house. (KGO, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY, CRAINE FAMILY, CNN)

The city said they couldn’t park in front of their home because it was illegal to park in front of a house without a garage.

However, the city changed its mind after the couple proved the space had been used for parking since the 1950s. So, their usual parking spot has now been grandfathered in as legal.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

