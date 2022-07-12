Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The first James Webb Space Telescope photos

Brad shows off the photos and explains what scientists are learning from them
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The saying goes, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” But stunning and majestic photos from the James Webb Space Telescope are telling us a whole lot more.

Brad Spakowitz shows off the first photos from the telescope parked 1 million miles away. As he goes through them, he discusses what to look for in them, what scientists are learning from them, and the technology behind some of them.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Ann Retzlaff court appearance (file image)
Court gives sale of Annie’s Campground the green light
FILE - Monkeypox
2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in Wisconsin
Aftermath of Combined Locks warehouse fire
Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

Brad Spakowitz discusses what the first James Webb Space Telescope photos are really showing us
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: First photos from James Webb Space Telescope
Gold Cross ambulances
DEBRIEF: Resiliency training for EMS
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community levels
DEBRIEF: Why there's concern about COVID-19 BA.5
COVID-19 testing
New COVID-19 variant believed to be most-contagious yet