3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The first James Webb Space Telescope photos

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The saying goes, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” But stunning and majestic photos from the James Webb Space Telescope are telling us a whole lot more.

Brad Spakowitz shows off the first photos from the telescope parked 1 million miles away. As he goes through them, he discusses what to look for in them, what scientists are learning from them, and the technology behind some of them.

