3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: COVID-19 contagion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are now two confirmed monkeypox cases in Wisconsin, in Dane and Milwaukee counties (see related story). Brad Spakowitz has an update on the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. and worldwide and shows us how rapidly the numbers are growing. He even has an update to his update....

And COVID-19 is making headlines again over how contagious the variants have become. Some parts of the country are seeing cases surge again (so far, Wisconsin has not). Brad shows you how the contagious-ness of COVID-19 and its various strains compare to measles, mumps and the 1918 flu pandemic.

Also, the symptoms of the latest COVID-19 variant are a little different from what we saw in patients early in the pandemic two-and-a-half years ago.

