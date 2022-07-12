Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: COVID-19 contagion

Brad looks at how contagious COVID-19 variants have become
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are now two confirmed monkeypox cases in Wisconsin, in Dane and Milwaukee counties (see related story). Brad Spakowitz has an update on the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. and worldwide and shows us how rapidly the numbers are growing. He even has an update to his update....

And COVID-19 is making headlines again over how contagious the variants have become. Some parts of the country are seeing cases surge again (so far, Wisconsin has not). Brad shows you how the contagious-ness of COVID-19 and its various strains compare to measles, mumps and the 1918 flu pandemic.

Also, the symptoms of the latest COVID-19 variant are a little different from what we saw in patients early in the pandemic two-and-a-half years ago.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Fatal motorcycle accident in Marinette County
Oshkosh storm damage
Storm tears down trees in Oshkosh
Ann Retzlaff court appearance (file image)
Court gives sale of Annie’s Campground the green light
Facebook login
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Hacking victims voice frustrations, look for answers from Facebook

Latest News

Derrick Young and Tyana Putzlocker
Green Bay parents charged in death of child who ingested fentanyl
Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Rawhide group home in Peshtigo serves boys and girls
INTERVIEW: Rawhide Youth Home
Jackie Nitschke Center in Green Bay
Documents: Parents' drug addictions played role in toddler's death