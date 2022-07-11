Advertisement

VIEWER SUBMISSIONS: National Kitten Day!

National Kitten Day falls on July 10 each year.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some of WBAY’s viewers sent in photos of their feline friends for National Kitten Day!

Watch the video above to see adorable cats from Northeast Wisconsin.

Interested in submitting your own photos? Head to https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/. There is a category specifically for you to show off your pets!

