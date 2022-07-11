Storm tears down trees in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some storms moved through Northeast Wisconsin Saturday night, tearing down trees in Oshkosh.

Action 2 News hears several trees and branches are down near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Oshkosh Police Department said the city’s forestry crew is taking care of downed trees as reports come in.

Dispatch said there are no known road closures at this time.

WBAY’s meteorologist, Keith Gibson, reported storms with some gusts over 40 miles per hour through 8 p.m.

7:23 PM - Storms with some gusts over 40 mph may affect these areas through 8 PM. Heavy downpours and lightning are also occurring. #wiwx https://t.co/rCapKDNBbC #wiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/sHj2f5aEe8 — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) July 11, 2022

Gibson tweeted that the window for strong storm activity ended by 8:30 p.m., but some scattered storms are possible Monday.

I think the window for any strong activity this evening & tonight for northeast Wisconsin has closed. Scattered storms are like Monday PM and some could be a bit hefty. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/3sUuN9b8W3 — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) July 11, 2022

Oshkosh storm damage (Jean Smith)

