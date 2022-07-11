Advertisement

Storm tears down trees in Oshkosh

Oshkosh storm damage
Oshkosh storm damage(Jean Smith)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some storms moved through Northeast Wisconsin Saturday night, tearing down trees in Oshkosh.

Action 2 News hears several trees and branches are down near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Oshkosh Police Department said the city’s forestry crew is taking care of downed trees as reports come in.

Dispatch said there are no known road closures at this time.

WBAY’s meteorologist, Keith Gibson, reported storms with some gusts over 40 miles per hour through 8 p.m.

Gibson tweeted that the window for strong storm activity ended by 8:30 p.m., but some scattered storms are possible Monday.

Do you have your own photos of storm damage to submit? You can do so at https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/.

