Advertisement

Steineke to resign from Assembly July 27

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. May 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. May 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) says he will be stepping down effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

Steineke announced in January that he would not be seeking another term in office. Monday, he announced the date of his resignation.

“After announcing in January that I would not be seeking another term, my goal has been to continue to work for the people of my district and the state as long as there was a possibility of further action in the legislature. Now that it is clear that there will likely be no further legislative sessions, it’s time to move on to pursue interests in the private sector,” Steineke says.

Steineke represented the 5th Assembly District, which includes parts of Brown and Outagamie counties. He’s been majority leader since 2014.

Steineke says his office in the State Capitol will be staffed for constituent relations and can be reached at 608-266-2418.

Three Republicans will face off in in Aug. 9 primary for the 5th district seat. Joy Goeben, Tim Greenwood and Kraig Knaack are on the ballot. The winner will face Democrat Joey Van Deurzen, who is currently unopposed in the primary.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Hit-and-run boat crash on Fox River in Oshkosh under investigation
Fatal motorcycle accident in Marinette County
Facebook login
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Hacking victims voice frustrations, look for answers from Facebook
More than 24 hours later, the Combined Locks warehouse fire is officially out
Nearly 70 fire crews work overnight to put out Combined Locks warehouse fire
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again

Latest News

A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
Wisconsin court says parents suing school can’t be anonymous
In this July 7, 2020 file photo, a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop...
State Supreme Court rules unmanned ballot drop boxes illegal in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican governor debate
WATCH: UPFRONT producer talks Republican primary battle for governor