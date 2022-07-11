SCATTERED STORMS TODAY AND AGAIN TUESDAY

Warm & muggy conditions will continue this afternoon. They’ll help to fuel some additional showers and storms today, some of which could be locally strong with gusty wind, hail, downpours, and lightning. Highs top out in mainly in the 80s with dew point values in the 60s and low 70s.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

Showers and storms should fade away during the evening hours. Variably cloudy and quiet conditions are expected later tonight. Lows in the lower 60s are expected.

We’ll have some early day sun on Tuesday but once again there will be some scattered rain & storms that develop during the afternoon. A few could be locally strong with gusty wind and hail. Highs will range from the 70s to lower 80s.

High pressure builds in for Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels drop big time and that will make the seasonably warm air feel pretty good. Highs in the 70s to low 80s are on the table along with comfy lows in the 50s. Not too shabby!

Humidity and heat tick back up starting Friday and that means a return of storm chances as we head into the weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TUESDAY: NW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Rain & storms fade away during the evening. Variably cloudy. LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Some morning sun. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Chance of a few stray storms. HIGH: 84

