Pet dogs die in Town of Peshtigo house fire

Fire engulfs a home in the Town of Peshtigo. July 10, 2022
Fire engulfs a home in the Town of Peshtigo. July 10, 2022(Town of Peshtigo Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two pet dogs died in a fire in the Town of Peshtigo Sunday.

At about 2:57 p.m., firefighters were called to a garage fire on Woodridge Drive. The garage was attached to the home and the fire spread to the attic of the residence.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke.

The fire spread to a vehicle, pop-up camper and trees.

Town of Peshtigo called for help from other local departments.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Two dogs died.

Crews were at the scene for about four hours.

The fire is under investigation, but not considered suspicious, according to Town of Peshtigo Fire.

The following agencies helped: City of Peshtigo, City of Marinette, Grover-Porterfield and Village of Pound; Marinette County Sheriff deputies, Peshtigo Police, Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad, Aurora Bay Area Paramedics, Wisconsin Public Service, Town of Peshtigo Fire Auxiliary and two Chaplains; Marinette County dispatchers.

Additional photos on the department’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/townofpeshtigofiredepartment

