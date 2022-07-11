Advertisement

Parents charged after their toddler ingested deadly fentanyl

The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death.

According to a criminal complaint, the father of the 18-month-old child told police that he, the toddler's mother and the boy laid down for a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn't breathing.

An autopsy showed the “presence of illicit fentanyl in the decedent’s system is a contributing factor to the cause of death.”

The mother, 22-year-old Tyana Putzlocker, told investigators she didn't know how her son got the fentanyl, but theorized he may have found the drug while he was with her while she was doing laundry in the basement.

Prosecutors say Young had a different story, WLUK-TV reported.

“Derrick admitted to using and being addicted to fentanyl and also admitted to selling fentanyl. Derrick was using and selling fentanyl at the time of his son’s death. Derrick and Tyana typically smoked fentanyl in the apartment basement but would sometimes smoke in the apartment bathroom. Derrick said he kept fentanyl pills in the apartment closet and if his son got exposed to fentanyl, there was no other explanation other than it being his pills,” the complaint states.

Young was charged in November with maintaining a drug trafficking place and drug possession.

Putzlocker is being held on $10,000 cash bond. Young’s bond has been set at $25,000 cash. Court records do not list an attorney for either defendant.

Most Read

Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Hit-and-run boat crash on Fox River in Oshkosh under investigation
Fatal motorcycle accident in Marinette County
Facebook login
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Hacking victims voice frustrations, look for answers from Facebook
More than 24 hours later, the Combined Locks warehouse fire is officially out
Nearly 70 fire crews work overnight to put out Combined Locks warehouse fire
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again

Latest News

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series
Recent drops in the stock market have been bad news for investors, especially those that have...
Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds
Gamel HR highlights Pirates’ 4-3 comeback win over Brewers
Chicago Cubs' P.J. Higgins hits an RBI double during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
Brewers meet the Pirates with 1-0 series lead