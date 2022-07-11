MORE PM STORMS TUESDAY... THEN A DIP IN HUMIDITY

Any storms will wind down this evening, and we should be quiet overnight with variably cloudy skies. The general trend will be for clearing conditions during the early morning hours. It will stay slightly humid and lows should dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Look for a mostly sunny start to Tuesday.

Another round of scattered rain and storms should develop during the afternoon across northwestern WI and will track southeast into the evening. Like today, a few could be locally strong with gusty wind, hail, and heavy rain; but the threat for widespread severe weather is low. Highs will range from the 70s to lower 80s.

High pressure builds in for Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels drop big time and that will make for some comfortable summer-time weather! Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s are on the table along with lows in the 50s. Humidity and heat tick back up starting Friday and that means a return of storm chances as we head into the weekend. Heads up... the second half of July continues to look unseasonably warm with highs of 85° or above through the end of the month.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W/NE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

WEDNESDAY: N 10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Evening storms end, then quiet and humid. Variably cloudy. LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Some morning sun. Scattered afternoon storms. Still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms... mainly WEST. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with some early showers south. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, but slightly humid. Heating up... HIGH: 88

