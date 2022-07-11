MORE HUMID TODAY WITH ANOTHER CHANCE OF STORMS

After our seasonably warm and relatively comfortable weekend, you’ll probably notice the increase in the humidity today. It’s going to be a mega-muggy Monday with afternoon highs well into the 80s. It wouldn’t be shocking if the heat index gets close to 90 degrees in some spots later today.

Look for more clouds around, with some sunshine mixed in at times. As a cool front moves through the region, additional scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. However, your risk of severe weather is LOW... While a few storms today may have lightning, brief downpours and gusty winds, the strongest storms are expected to pass into the lower Great Lakes. If anything, we should rejoice if we get some overdue rainfall today.

There’s another chance of scattered non-severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, then dry weather returns for the midweek. With sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday, our high temperatures will dip back into the 70s with less humidity. It looks like warmer, sticky and at times, stormy weather will likely return heading into next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM

TODAY: SW/W 10-15 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TUESDAY: NW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 2-3′

TODAY: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A few thundershowers. Mild and still humid. LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Sunshine, scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Not as warm, but still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Bright sunshine. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Showers possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Early thunder possible, then some sun. Humid again. HIGH: 82

