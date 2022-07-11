Advertisement

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

The fire chief says this was one of the biggest fire responses in Wisconsin history
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend.

The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.

Chief Ken Wiedenbauer said more than 6 million gallons of water from both the river and municipal water supply were used to put out the fire, setting a record for the Combined Locks Fire Department.

Officials say the amount of water they used and the fire walls and fire doors within the building were pivotal to stopping the fire’s spread.

“The employee that was on site who was able to shut the doors behind him as he was running out to evacuate the building, I mean, he can be credited with saving a large portion of that fire from right off the bat,” Chief Wiedenbauer said.

At this time the value of the damage is still unknown.

What started the fire isn’t known, either, although authorities feel there was no foul play.

Warehouse Specialists says it is already working to clean up and rebuild.

The fire response grew significantly Friday into Saturday

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Fatal motorcycle accident in Marinette County
Oshkosh storm damage
Storm tears down trees in Oshkosh
Facebook login
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Hacking victims voice frustrations, look for answers from Facebook
More than 24 hours later, the Combined Locks warehouse fire is officially out
Nearly 70 fire crews work overnight to put out Combined Locks warehouse fire

Latest News

Manufacturing class at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
New scholarship makes education debt-free
Fire response at Warehouse Specialists in Combined Locks
67 agencies, 700 first responders fought Combined Locks fire
NWTC manufacturing program
Scholarships break down barriers for students in manufacturing
Julius Freeman and Eric Perry
$1 million cash bonds set for men charged in Fond du Lac homicide