Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend.

The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.

Chief Ken Wiedenbauer said more than 6 million gallons of water from both the river and municipal water supply were used to put out the fire, setting a record for the Combined Locks Fire Department.

Officials say the amount of water they used and the fire walls and fire doors within the building were pivotal to stopping the fire’s spread.

“The employee that was on site who was able to shut the doors behind him as he was running out to evacuate the building, I mean, he can be credited with saving a large portion of that fire from right off the bat,” Chief Wiedenbauer said.

At this time the value of the damage is still unknown.

What started the fire isn’t known, either, although authorities feel there was no foul play.

Warehouse Specialists says it is already working to clean up and rebuild.

The fire response grew significantly Friday into Saturday

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.