Advertisement

Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A unique item from the past is going up for grabs.

Sotheby’s New York is auctioning off the skeleton of a gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T. Rex.

This carnivore lived on the earth around 77 million years ago, during the cretaceous period.

The fossil is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. It’s expected to sell for around $8 million.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in Montana.

It will go on display starting July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries. The auction will begin a week later.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators make contact with suspected owner of powerboat in crash
Fatal motorcycle accident in Marinette County
Facebook login
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Hacking victims voice frustrations, look for answers from Facebook
Oshkosh storm damage
Storm tears down trees in Oshkosh
More than 24 hours later, the Combined Locks warehouse fire is officially out
Nearly 70 fire crews work overnight to put out Combined Locks warehouse fire

Latest News

July 11 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some storms
Derrick Young and Tyana Putzlocker
Green Bay residents charged in death of child who ingested fentanyl
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say