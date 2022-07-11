COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1 county with high community levels, 56 in the green

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Florence County is the only one of 72 counties in Wisconsin with high community levels of the COVID-19 virus. That’s based on new cases per capita, hospitalizations per capita, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Fifteen counties have elevated, or medium, levels of COVID-19, including Door and Marinette counties in WBAY’s viewing area. Fifty-six counties are “in the green” with low levels of the virus.

Community levels of COVID-19 for the week ending July 8, 2022 (CDC via Wisconsin DHS)

Since Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says testing confirmed over 3,700 new COVID-19 cases, or an average of about 1,237 per day. That’s lower than the 7-day average of 1,332 cases per day, calculated by the DHS. Compare that to an average of 1,589 one month ago, and 2,699 a month before that.

The positivity rate, after spending weeks between 11.5% and 11.9%, has broken the 13% barrier. The DHS say 13.1% of all COVID-19 tests in the past 7 days were positive for the virus.

Three people were added to COVID-19′s death toll since Friday, bringing us to 13,167 deaths since the pandemic began. The DHS says Wisconsin averaged 3 deaths per day over the last 7 days.

There were 63 hospitalizations for COVID-19 care over the weekend, or about 21 people per day, much lower than our calculated 7-day average of 39 patients. The hospitalization rate for COVID-19 slipped from 4.09% to 4.08% of all known cases since the pandemic began. This is a new all-time low.

Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 423 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, with 55 of them in intensive care units. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 58 COVID-19 patients, 6 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 10 patients, 2 in intensive care.

Currently, 64.6% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 3,766,463 people. The DHS says 61.4% of the population, or 3,581,904 people, completed their vaccine series, and 35.0% of Wisconsinites, or 2,038,952 people, also received a booster.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 28.5% received vaccine/25.7% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.2% received vaccine/58.8% completed vaccinations/21.3% received booster

18 to 24: 61.0% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations/20.2% received booster

25 to 34: 64.8% received vaccine/60.2% completed vaccinations/26.1% received booster

35 to 44: 69.6% received vaccine/66.2% completed vaccinations/33.7% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.2% completed vaccinations/38.8% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/50.1% received booster

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.3% received booster

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.1% 63.5% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.1% 75.4% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.4% 50.9% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.7% Forest (8,960) 53.2% 50.8% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.7% 55.1% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,119) 54.2% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% 58.7% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.8% 51.6% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.7% 78.4% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.2% 51.5% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.6% 62.1% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.9% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,927 (63.2%) 288,493 (60.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,811 (60.3%) 318,482 (57.9%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,766,463 (64.6%) 3,581,904 (61.4%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS*

Brown – 74,982 cases (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,202 cases (102 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,250 cases (91 deaths)

Dodge – 25,705 cases (295 deaths)

Door – 7,147 cases (62 deaths)

Florence - 853 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,564 cases (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,626 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,978 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,618 cases (56 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,488 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,768 cases (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,309 cases (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,616 cases (162 deaths)

Marinette - 10,239 cases (112 deaths)

Menominee – 1,978 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,153 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,700 cases (98 deaths)

Outagamie – 45,359 cases (364 deaths)

Shawano – 10,434 cases (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,587 cases (274 deaths)

Waupaca – 12,069 cases (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,327 cases (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 47,696 cases (342 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

