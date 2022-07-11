2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials say they’ve confirmed the second case of monkeypox in Wisconsin.

The patient is a resident of Milwaukee County. Their orthopoxvirus infection was confirmed on Saturday. The first case in Wisconsin was reported on July 1 in a Dane County resident.

The DHS says “the overall risk to the general public remains low” although the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States is growing. As of Friday, the CDC says there were 767 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases in the U.S.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says, “Current evidence from around the country shows that the virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox. We urge all Wisconsinites to stay vigilant and contact a doctor if you develop a new or unexplained rash.”

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by rash and skin lesions. Health officials say recent cases include skin lesions in the genital, groin and anal regions that might be confused with herpes or syphilis. Most cases have involved gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, but anyone can be infected by close contact with someone who has the virus.

Most patients recover in 2 to 4 weeks without treatment. Vaccinations and antiviral treatments are available. People who received the smallpox vaccine decades ago may also have some protection from the disease or decreased severity.

The DHS urges:

Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to a doctor or nurse about whether they need to get tested, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who are showing a rash or skin sores. Don’t touch the rash or scabs, and don’t kiss, hug, cuddle, have sex, or share items such as eating utensils or bedding with someone with monkeypox.

In areas with known monkeypox spread, participating in activities with close, personal, skin-to-skin contact may pose a higher risk of exposure.

If you were recently exposed to the virus, contact a doctor or nurse to talk about whether you need a vaccine to prevent disease. Monitor your health for fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash, and contact a health care provider if any of those occur. If you become ill, avoid contact with others until you receive health care.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.