$1 million cash bonds set for men charged in Fond du Lac homicide

Julius Freeman and Eric Perry
Julius Freeman and Eric Perry(Fond du Lac County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men charged in a homicide in Fond du Lac are each being held on $1 million cash bonds.

Eric L. Perry and Julius A. Freeman appeared in Fond du Lac County Court Monday for an initial appearance. The court set bond and scheduled preliminary hearings for the suspects.

Freeman and Perry are each charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the shooting death of Benzel Rose.

Perry has been in jail since Oct. 21, 2021. He was taken into custody on a probation warrant. Freeman has been in jail on a probation warrant since Dec. 3, 2021.

The homicide charges were filed July 1, 2022.

On Oct. 17, 2021, Fond du Lac Police were called to a home in the 300 block of 8th Street. They found 26-year-old Rose dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The complaint states Perry and Freeman stole the Rose’s money and gun.

The complaint states Freeman admitted to detectives to having been with Perry “with a plan to hit a lick, or rob the victim.” Perry admitted to a witness that he shot the victim, the complaint states.

The complaint states that the victim had posted a Snapchat showing him place money on a counter of his home. Serial numbers were visible, and investigators were able to match those numbers to the stolen money in possession of the suspects.

Officers got a pair of pants worn by Freeman during the robbery. They say the victim’s blood had splattered on the pants and analysts were able to match the DNA to Rose.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22 at 2 p.m.

