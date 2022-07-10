WARMER & BREEZY WITH STORM CHANCES RETURNING

Although plenty of sunshine can be expected this morning, by this afternoon a few showers will develop. The favored areas for the afternoon round of showers is mainly Central Wisconsin and the Fox Valley. Others may stay dry until tonight. Additional showers and storms develop overnight and will mainly impact the Northwoods. Highs today will top out in the low and middle 80s with cooler 70s lakeside. Southwest winds will pick up in speed making for a breezy afternoon.

Additional showers and storms may redevelop around the region during the day tomorrow. Afternoon showers will be spotty at best, but showers and storms will develop again in the evening bringing some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. It is unclear how far south the second round of rain will be, but the storms will be scattered in nature. Widespread severe weather does not appear likely at this time.

Some isolated rain or storms are still possible Tuesday... but high pressure slides in Wednesday and it will bring us some drier weather for the middle of the week. Warmer & more humid conditions should return by next weekend, along with the chance of some more rain or storms.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

MONDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

TODAY: Early sun, then clouds increase. Warm and breezy. Few PM/evening showers or storms. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: T’showers possible. Especially North. LOW: 69

MONDAY: Warm & more humid. Rain & storms at times. Breezy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Spotty storms possible. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable, and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. A few showers? HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms develop. HIGH: 87

