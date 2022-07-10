Advertisement

UPFRONT: Madison’s mayor speaks on alleged shooter entering the city

Madison's mayor sat down with WISN to discuss how close the city was to tragedy.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - This week on Upfront—Madison’s mayor speaks with WISN’s Matt Smith about the suspect Highland Park shooter coming to her city.

“Given what authorities have told us and given what you know, I mean how close was this city to having this alleged gunman stop and get out of his car and start shooting?” Smith asked.

“I think we were very close. And I think the idea that the only thing standing between Madison and a mass shooting was the mindset of the shooter is very scary,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway responded.

As we first alerted you, the Highland Park shooting suspect fled to Madison where he contemplated opening fire on an event.

He turned back to Illinois where authorities arrested him.

You can watch the full interview Sunday at 10 a.m. on WBAY-TV.

