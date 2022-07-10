Advertisement

Fatal motorcycle accident in Marinette County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOWN OF GROVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on the highway Saturday evening.

Authorities received calls around 5:53 P.M. of a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 41 in the southbound lanes just north of the Oconto County Line.

Lifesaving efforts were made when officials arrived, but were unsuccessful.

53-year-old Daniel E. Ertman of Oconto, Wisconsin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assistant Marinette County Medical Examiner.

An investigation revealed that Ertman was traveling southbound at a high speed and passed several vehicles before losing control and skidding down the highway.

The cycle traveled into a ditch and the rider came to a rest on the shoulder of the highway.

No helmet, alcohol, and speed are believed to be the contributing factors in his fatality, which is still under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s office and Medical Examiner.

This is the third traffic fatality in Marinette County this year.

