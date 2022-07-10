CHANCE OF RAIN & STORMS TONIGHT, MONDAY, & TUESDAY

A batch of rain & storms is still possible later this evening and tonight. The odds of severe weather remain slim overall in northeast Wisconsin but a few strong storms with gusty wind, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain are certainly possible. Lows should range from the mid 60s to around 70°

We’re going to remain warm and humid on Monday with highs in the 80s. Some spots may approach 90° by mid afternoon. Additional rain & storms are expected to develop during the afternoon with some carrying over into the early evening. A few of the storms may become strong/severe with gusty wind and small hail. Any storm may produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The activity should fade away after sunset.

Tuesday will remain unsettled with a few more showers and storms possible during the afternoon and early evening. Look for highs in the lower 80s.

High pressure moves in for Wednesday and Thursday. Lots of sun, comfortable temperatures, and lower humidity will be the main themes for the middle of the work week. Overnight lows should fall back into the 50s for a few nights as well.

It looks like temperatures and humidity levels will go back up starting Friday. Storm chances return as well.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

TUESDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Chance of a few showers & storms. LOW: 69

MONDAY: Staying warm & humid. Breezy. Sct’d PM & evening rain & storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Spotty PM storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer & more humid. Chance of a few storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Chance of showers & storms. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.