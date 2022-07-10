Hit-and-run boat crash on Fox River in Oshkosh under investigation

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a boat collision on the Fox River in Oshkosh on Saturday just before 10 p.m.

The incident happened between the Oregon St. and Wisconsin St. bridges.

Action 2 News is told a pleasure cruise paddleboat carrying 43 passengers received severe damage when it was hit by by a two-story powerboat, believed to be privately owned.

The paddleboat and passengers made it safely to the shore, but one person had multiple non-life-threatening injuries. Six other people were treated at the scene.

The powerboat fled the scene. Investigators learned the boat was could have been carrying seven people. It’s not believed anyone on the fleeing boat ended up in the water.

As of early Sunday morning, the powerboat and the operator of it have not been found.

