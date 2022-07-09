Advertisement

Wimbledon: Women’s final starts on Centre Court

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, foreground and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina walk out for the final of the...
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, foreground and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina walk out for the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The women’s final at Wimbledon between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina has started.

Jabeur of Tunisia is looking to become the first Arab woman and first African woman to win a major tennis title. Rybakina, who was born in Russia but switched nationalities to Kazakhstan in 2018, would become the first Grand Slam champion from her adopted country.

The men’s doubles final will follow the women’s singles on Centre Court. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia will face Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic will face first-time major finalist Nick Kyrgios for the men’s championship.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Multiple departments respond to a fire in Combined Locks. July 8, 2022.
Village officials request voluntary evacuation near Combined Locks fire
(Source: MGN)
Green Bay area power outage caused by issue with transmission equipment
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts, who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
Deputies find missing man
GREAT VIDEO: Searchers say drone helped save life of missing man with dementia
Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” of local drug operation sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Russia continues to ‘raise true hell,’ Ukraine governor says
More funerals are planned this weekend for victims of the July 4 parade shooting in Highland...
Funerals for July 4 shooting victims to be held
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Abe’s death raises security questions as Japan mourns former leader
Pastor Bradley Reeves urges calm amid tensions in Akron. A shooting Friday night killed two...
Pastor calls for calm after shooting kills child