WARMER SUNDAY, STORM CHANCES RETURNING

Quiet conditions look to hold for tonight and most of Sunday. By Sunday afternoon a few spotty sprinkles or perhaps an isolated storm will become possible. Most locations shouldn’t have much to worry about. Highs on Sunday look to be in the 80s with cooler 70s lakeside. Breezy southwest winds develop.

We’ll watch some strong storms to our west tomorrow and tomorrow night. There is a chance some of that activity could hold together and move into northeast Wisconsin Sunday night. It’s not a sure bet but it’s worth keeping an eye out. Additional showers and storms may redevelop around the region during the day Monday. If any strong storm activity does develop around here Sunday night into Monday it would feature isolated damaging wind gusts and/or hail in addition to heavy downpours.

Some isolated rain or storms are still possible Tuesday... but high pressure slides in Wednesday and it will give our region some truly amazing weather for the middle of the week. Warmer & more humid conditions should return by next weekend, along with the chance of some more rain or storms.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

MONDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Comfortably cool. LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Warm and breezy. Stray PM/evening rain or storm possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Warm & more humid. Chance of a few showers and storms. Breezy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Spotty storms possible. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable, and less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. HIGH: 86 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 86

