Volunteer pilot group transporting women to out-of-state abortion access

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nonprofit network of volunteer pilots are providing a different option for women seeking access to abortion care.

More than 700 pilots from across the country are volunteering their time, resources, and aircraft to help people access abortions and gender-affirming care in states with limited or no access to abortion care, all through the organization Elevated Access.

Trying to help people by advocating for abortion rights is what Adrian, a Door County pilot, shares on his TikTok account called Cheese Pilot.

“If it helps one person it’s all worth it, if it helps a single person, it’s all worth it,” Adrian stated.

It’s also how he reaches pilots from across the country to volunteer for the nonprofit.

“The executive director of elevated access approached me on TikTok saying ‘hey, we’ve got this nonprofit that’s trying to get a couple of pilots together so we can take people from where they can’t receive reproductive health care,’ given the leak,” Adrian explained.

Laura, the organization’s spokesperson says just days before the draft of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe V. Wade was leaked, a post made by Adrian went viral, and the group went from having three volunteer pilots, to now having more than 50 pilots who have gone through the vetting process.

The volunteer-based group provides free flights for those in need, especially in rural areas, through more than $100,000 that they’ve raised.

“To see the support that we’ve received, both in terms of the number of pilots that have signed up on the website, and the folks that have donated, and are talking about us on social media, and who are just talking about Elevated Access with friends and family members, feels incredibly encouraging,” said Laura.

But for Adrian, flying women across state lines is a personal mission.

“My mom got pregnant at 13 and gave birth to twins at 14. At the time, abortion was legal, but in her state, she needed parental consent,” Adrian said.

Adrian says his mother’s parents wouldn’t sign off for the procedure, which is why he uses his social media platform and his flying skills to fight for the option of having an abortion.

“People always seem to forget that there are children that come from this. There are children that have to live with not being wanted. There are children that have to live with a parent that didn’t have the resources. All it would take is access to reproductive health care to make sure that nobody ever has to go through what I went through,” Adrian explained.

Elevated Access completed its first trip last month, which Laura says was an incredibly successful trip.

“We turned a 10-hour drive time, and likely a two-day ordeal for that patient, into an hour and a half flight there. That patient went and got their procedure done, our pilot went and got lunch, they met back up at the airport, flew an hour and a half home. We were able to complete that all within about half of a day, and it serves as a really fantastic blueprint for the future flights that we’re working to schedule,” Laura explained.

Laura says the group is able to help more people by using smaller, private planes, flying into rural areas and smaller airports, as well as cutting down on cost and travel time.

“If you’re someone who doesn’t live nearby a local airport and who would require maybe 10 hours of drive time to your closest clinic, we’re a really great fit. Because we’ll be able to send a pilot to come and scoop you up from just a few minutes away from your home in a regional airport,” Laura said.

Elevated Access says they are looking for more pilots to join their team and continue their mission.

“The long-term goal is to not need to exist. The long-term goal is that we live in a country where everyone has access to equitable health care. But in the meantime, our goal is to fill the gap for folks who don’t have access to the health care that they need because it’s stigmatized within their community. We want to make sure that anyone in the country can gain access to abortion care or gender-affirming care regardless of how remotely they live from their nearest clinic,” Laura said.

