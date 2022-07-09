Advertisement

Tag at home plate caps Brewers’ 4-3 victory over Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames homered and threw out Kevin Newman at the plate to end the game as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday night.

The Pirates trailed 4-2 in the ninth and had runners on the corners against Brewers closer Josh Hader when Daniel Vogelbach got a two-out single to right to bring home Diego Castillo from third.

Newman tried to score all the way from first on the play. Adames, the Brewers’ shortstop, took the throw from right fielder Andrew McCutchen and easily threw him out at the plate.

Hader earned his 26th save in 27 opportunities, though he has now allowed a run in each of his last three appearances.

Adames led off the seventh inning by sending a 1-1 slider from Yerry De Los Santos into the left-field stands. The homer was Adames’ 17th of the season, tying Rowdy Tellez for the team lead.

The Brewers trailed 2-1 when Andrew McCutchen drew a leadoff walk and scored on Kolten Wong’s triple into the right-field corner. Jace Peterson hit a bases-loaded single to center that brought home Wong and put the Brewers in front for good.

Diego Castillo put the Pirates ahead in the top of the fourth with a two-out, two-run homer.

Aaron Ashby and four Brewers relievers combined to allow just six hits.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple departments respond to a fire in Combined Locks. July 8, 2022.
Village officials request voluntary evacuation near Combined Locks fire
Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” of local drug operation sentenced to federal prison
(Source: MGN)
Green Bay area power outage caused by issue with transmission equipment
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts, who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake

Latest News

Bay Port grad and former Badgers fullback Alec Ingold returned home to host his football summit...
Bay Port grad and Dolphins’ fullback Ingold hosts football summit
Packers running back Aaron Jones held his second annual youth camp in Green Bay on Thursday.
Packers’ Aaron Jones hosts youth camp in Green Bay
After 15 years away from the sideline in Hilbert, hall of famer Mike Moreau returns to lead the...
Moreau returns to lead Hilbert football program
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Higgins doubles, Cubs break through to beat Hader, Brewers