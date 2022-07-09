Tag at home plate caps Brewers’ 4-3 victory over Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames homered and threw out Kevin Newman at the plate to end the game as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday night.

The Pirates trailed 4-2 in the ninth and had runners on the corners against Brewers closer Josh Hader when Daniel Vogelbach got a two-out single to right to bring home Diego Castillo from third.

Newman tried to score all the way from first on the play. Adames, the Brewers’ shortstop, took the throw from right fielder Andrew McCutchen and easily threw him out at the plate.

Hader earned his 26th save in 27 opportunities, though he has now allowed a run in each of his last three appearances.

Adames led off the seventh inning by sending a 1-1 slider from Yerry De Los Santos into the left-field stands. The homer was Adames’ 17th of the season, tying Rowdy Tellez for the team lead.

The Brewers trailed 2-1 when Andrew McCutchen drew a leadoff walk and scored on Kolten Wong’s triple into the right-field corner. Jace Peterson hit a bases-loaded single to center that brought home Wong and put the Brewers in front for good.

Diego Castillo put the Pirates ahead in the top of the fourth with a two-out, two-run homer.

Aaron Ashby and four Brewers relievers combined to allow just six hits.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.