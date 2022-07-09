At least two dead in Milwaukee grocery store shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told our partner station, WISN, two people were fatally shot at a grocery store Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at El Rey grocery store along Cesar Chavez Drive.

One witness who was inside the store said, “a man came inside yelling and a security guard got him out, he followed him to the parking lot about 5 minutes went by and then I just heard gunshots.”

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

WISN has a crew on scene working to gather more information.

