At least two dead in Milwaukee grocery store shooting
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told our partner station, WISN, two people were fatally shot at a grocery store Saturday morning.
The shooting happened at El Rey grocery store along Cesar Chavez Drive.
One witness who was inside the store said, “a man came inside yelling and a security guard got him out, he followed him to the parking lot about 5 minutes went by and then I just heard gunshots.”
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
WISN has a crew on scene working to gather more information.
