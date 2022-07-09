July 4 Sheboygan shooting suspect in custody

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man is in custody following a Fourth of July shooting.

As we first alerted you, Sheboygan police said a 40-year-old man was taken to a Milwaukee hospital after being shot in the stomach on the Fourth.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Lemarr T. Washington Jr. He turned himself in and is awaiting formal charges from the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said the incident started as a dispute between two groups of people. It escalated and officers believe Washington pulled a gun and shot the victim.

Police believe this is an “isolated incident” between two groups and there is no risk to the community.

