COMFORTABLE WEEKEND WEATHER

High pressure will dominate the forecast today bringing us mostly sunny skies. It will be comfortable with low humidity, and winds should stay light between 5 to 10 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 70s for most. By tomorrow, winds turn more southerly and should strengthen through the day. That will lead to a gradual increase in humidity. Clouds will also increase late in the day as a weather disturbance approaches from the northwest.

Some spotty showers and storms could develop tomorrow night and last into Monday morning. With higher humidity, lows early Monday should only dip into the upper 60s. After morning showers wrap up, we likely see a lull in widespread rain/storm activity. Temperatures will spike into the upper half of the 80s. Then, another round of storms could move in late Monday. Some of those storms could be strong, so be sure to check back for updates.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Plenty of sun. Pleasant with low humidity. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. Turning breezy. Rain at night. HIGH: 83 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with storms possible early, and again late. Very warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Spotty t’storms, mainly in the afternoon. Not as warm, but still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable, and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. Storms at night? HIGH: 86

