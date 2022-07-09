Advertisement

COMFORTABLE WEEKEND WEATHER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure will dominate the forecast today bringing us mostly sunny skies. It will be comfortable with low humidity, and winds should stay light between 5 to 10 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 70s for most. By tomorrow, winds turn more southerly and should strengthen through the day. That will lead to a gradual increase in humidity. Clouds will also increase late in the day as a weather disturbance approaches from the northwest.

Some spotty showers and storms could develop tomorrow night and last into Monday morning. With higher humidity, lows early Monday should only dip into the upper 60s. After morning showers wrap up, we likely see a lull in widespread rain/storm activity. Temperatures will spike into the upper half of the 80s. Then, another round of storms could move in late Monday. Some of those storms could be strong, so be sure to check back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Plenty of sun. Pleasant with low humidity. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. Turning breezy. Rain at night. HIGH: 83 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with storms possible early, and again late. Very warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Spotty t’storms, mainly in the afternoon. Not as warm, but still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable, and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. Storms at night? HIGH: 86

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple departments respond to a fire in Combined Locks. July 8, 2022.
Village officials request voluntary evacuation near Combined Locks fire
(Source: MGN)
Green Bay area power outage caused by issue with transmission equipment
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts, who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
Deputies find missing man
GREAT VIDEO: Searchers say drone helped save life of missing man with dementia
Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” of local drug operation sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

July 8 evening forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend
First Alert Weather
PLEASANT WEEKEND ON TAP
July 8 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend weather
First Alert Weather
CLOUDS CLEAR LEAVING US WITH NICE WEEKEND WEATHER...