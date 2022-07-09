Bikers ride against human trafficking in the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 120 bikers revved their engines to raise funds for sex trafficking survivors and others being sexually exploited in Wisconsin.

Bikers Against Trafficking was joined by Wisconsin Wheels of Hope in their “Breaking the Chains — Ride Against Human Trafficking” event.

The ride started in Appleton and ended in Neenah.

“I don’t think that a lot of people think it’s around here. Highway 41 is one of the biggest corridors and we’re running all the way from Michigan all the way through Wisconsin so we really want to raise awareness and have people look for those signs and be able to help those that are in need,” Becky Jacobsen, the president of Bikers Against Trafficking Wisconsin said.

The event raised money for the Damascus Road Project, a non-profit that has served nearly 500 local survivors of human sex trafficking and exploitation.

“This is our biggest fundraiser that we put on... we rely a lot on our motorcycle community as well as all of our friends on four-wheelers,” Jacobsen said.

Organizers said they rose $10,000 before the ride even started... and they hope to make $10,000 more by the end of the day.

