Bay Port grad and Dolphins’ fullback Ingold hosts football summit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port grand and former Badgers fullback Alec Ingold returned home to host his football summit on Friday.

Ingold along with some fellow prep stars turned pros, current Bay Port varsity players and coaches put on the event at the high school in Suamico. The current Miami Dolphins fullback hoping the kids learn a little more about football and some life lessons they can apply beyond the field.

“I remember going to camps right here. Obviously it was a grass field back in my day. To have these kids out here, running around to playing catch, they know your name and they’re doing other things today it’s really cool. You have every step represented from youth all the way through. You can see that little ladder that they have to go through. They can see the blueprint and they’re out here working hard in the middle of July. I think it’s been really cool and a full circle moment, and you just hope to do right by these kids and hope they have as much fun as possible,” said Ingold.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.