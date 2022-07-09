Advertisement

Bay Port grad and Dolphins’ fullback Ingold hosts football summit

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port grand and former Badgers fullback Alec Ingold returned home to host his football summit on Friday.

Ingold along with some fellow prep stars turned pros, current Bay Port varsity players and coaches put on the event at the high school in Suamico. The current Miami Dolphins fullback hoping the kids learn a little more about football and some life lessons they can apply beyond the field.

“I remember going to camps right here. Obviously it was a grass field back in my day. To have these kids out here, running around to playing catch, they know your name and they’re doing other things today it’s really cool. You have every step represented from youth all the way through. You can see that little ladder that they have to go through. They can see the blueprint and they’re out here working hard in the middle of July. I think it’s been really cool and a full circle moment, and you just hope to do right by these kids and hope they have as much fun as possible,” said Ingold.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” of local drug operation sentenced to federal prison
(Source: MGN)
Green Bay area power outage caused by issue with transmission equipment
Multiple departments respond to a fire in Combined Locks. July 8, 2022.
Village officials request voluntary evacuation near Combined Locks fire
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts, who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Tag at home plate caps Brewers’ 4-3 victory over Pirates
Packers running back Aaron Jones held his second annual youth camp in Green Bay on Thursday.
Packers’ Aaron Jones hosts youth camp in Green Bay
After 15 years away from the sideline in Hilbert, hall of famer Mike Moreau returns to lead the...
Moreau returns to lead Hilbert football program
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Higgins doubles, Cubs break through to beat Hader, Brewers