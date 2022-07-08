T’SHOWERS GIVE WAY TO A NICE SUMMER WEEKEND...

A cluster of showers and weakening thundershowers are slowly drifting into east-central Wisconsin this morning. As expected, this rain is following a front that’s pushing into northern Illinois. As this disturbance moves away, we’ll dry out into the afternoon with clearing skies late in the day.

You’ll also notice a breezy northeast wind. It’s slowly cooling us down with a noticeable drop in the humidity coming this afternoon. Our highs will be in the 70s today, with some upper 60s along the lakeshore. It looks like this more comfortable air mass will be arriving just in time for the weekend...

High pressure should give us plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to be seasonably warm, but not overly humid for the middle of July. However, muggy air will return as we go back to work next week with chances of showers and thunderstorms. It wouldn’t be surprising if some stronger storms arrive late on Monday, but details are uncertain at this point.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

FRIDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Morning thundershowers. Afternoon clearing. Breezy and less humid late. HIGH: 77, upper 60s lakeside

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Comfortable. LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then late thunderstorms. Not as warm, but still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81

