Advertisement

T’SHOWERS GIVE WAY TO A NICE SUMMER WEEKEND...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cluster of showers and weakening thundershowers are slowly drifting into east-central Wisconsin this morning. As expected, this rain is following a front that’s pushing into northern Illinois. As this disturbance moves away, we’ll dry out into the afternoon with clearing skies late in the day.

You’ll also notice a breezy northeast wind. It’s slowly cooling us down with a noticeable drop in the humidity coming this afternoon. Our highs will be in the 70s today, with some upper 60s along the lakeshore. It looks like this more comfortable air mass will be arriving just in time for the weekend...

High pressure should give us plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to be seasonably warm, but not overly humid for the middle of July. However, muggy air will return as we go back to work next week with chances of showers and thunderstorms. It wouldn’t be surprising if some stronger storms arrive late on Monday, but details are uncertain at this point.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

FRIDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Morning thundershowers. Afternoon clearing. Breezy and less humid late. HIGH: 77, upper 60s lakeside

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Comfortable. LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then late thunderstorms. Not as warm, but still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” of local drug operation sentenced to federal prison
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
David Worley
Man sentenced to prison for fatal drunk driving crash in Fond du Lac
Lemarr Washington
Police identify suspect in July 4 Sheboygan shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SPOTTY STORMS TONIGHT... BREEZY, LESS HUMID FRIDAY
July 7 evening forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Evening showers and storms
3 Brilliant Minutes sand battery
3 Brilliant Minutes: World’s first operational sand battery
July 7 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some storms