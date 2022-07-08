Advertisement

State Supreme Court rules unmanned ballot drop boxes illegal in Wisconsin

In this July 7, 2020 file photo, a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop...
In this July 7, 2020 file photo, a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s elections commission cannot permit unmanned absentee voting by ballot drop boxes during elections. The ruling states the boxes are illegal under Wisconsin statutes.

“Ballot drop boxes appear nowhere in the detailed statutory system for absentee voting,” reads the ruling issued Friday. “WEC’s authorization of ballot drop boxes was unlawful, and we therefore affirm the circuit court’s declarations and permanent injunction of WEC’s erroneous interpretations of law except to the extent its remedies required absentee voters to personally mail their ballots.”

The ruling states only the state legislature can permit voting by unmanned drop boxes.

“An absentee ballot must be returned by mail or the voter must personally deliver it to the municipal clerk at the clerk’s office or a designated alternate site,” reads the ruling.

Plaintiffs Richard Teigen and Richard Thom brought a complaint against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Disabilities Rights Wisconsin, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice and the League of Women Voters Wisconsin. Friday’s Supreme Court ruling upheld a circuit court ruling in Waukesha County.

Action 2 News is going through the ruling and will update this story.

CLICK HERE to read the full ruling.

