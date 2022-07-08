Advertisement

Green Bay area power outage caused by issue with transmission equipment

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power is back on in the Green Bay area after a brief but large outside Friday.

Wisconsin Public Service says the outage was caused by an issue with transmission equipment owned by American Transmission Company in Green Bay. That impacted the utility’s electric distribution system.

The outage lasted about 45 minutes. Power was restored shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The outage impacted people on Green Bay’s west side and Howard, Ashwaubenon and Hobart.

At one point, 24 percent of the city of Green Bay was without power.

