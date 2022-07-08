PLEASANT WEEKEND ON TAP

Any clouds will diminish this evening and skies should be mainly clear overnight. The wind will gradually weaken and with low humidity, you can expect a cooler start to Saturday than we’ve experienced lately. Lows could settle into the 40s across northern areas with low/mid 50s elsewhere.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day... and should be comfortable with low humidity. Highs will top out in the upper 70s. Winds should be light and out of the east. But, on Sunday... winds turn more southerly and should strengthen through the day. That will lead to a gradual increase in humidity. Clouds will also increase as a weather disturbance approaches from the northwest.

Our next more widespread chance for rain arrives late Sunday night and continues into Monday morning. With higher humidity, lows early Monday should only dip into the upper 60s. After morning showers wrap up, we likely see a lull in widespread rain/storm activity. Temperatures will spike into the upper half of the 80s. Then, another round of storms could move in late Monday. Some of those storms could be strong, so be sure to check back for updates.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Evening clouds thin, clear overnight. Seasonably cool. LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun. Pleasant with low humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Warmer with sunny skies early... more clouds late. Turning breezy. Rain at night. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with storms possible early, and again late. Very warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Spotty t’storms... mainly in the afternoon. Not as warm, but still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable, and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated storms possible. Warmer. HIGH: 86

