Advertisement

PLEASANT WEEKEND ON TAP

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Any clouds will diminish this evening and skies should be mainly clear overnight. The wind will gradually weaken and with low humidity, you can expect a cooler start to Saturday than we’ve experienced lately. Lows could settle into the 40s across northern areas with low/mid 50s elsewhere.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day... and should be comfortable with low humidity. Highs will top out in the upper 70s. Winds should be light and out of the east. But, on Sunday... winds turn more southerly and should strengthen through the day. That will lead to a gradual increase in humidity. Clouds will also increase as a weather disturbance approaches from the northwest.

Our next more widespread chance for rain arrives late Sunday night and continues into Monday morning. With higher humidity, lows early Monday should only dip into the upper 60s. After morning showers wrap up, we likely see a lull in widespread rain/storm activity. Temperatures will spike into the upper half of the 80s. Then, another round of storms could move in late Monday. Some of those storms could be strong, so be sure to check back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Evening clouds thin, clear overnight. Seasonably cool. LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun. Pleasant with low humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Warmer with sunny skies early... more clouds late. Turning breezy. Rain at night. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with storms possible early, and again late. Very warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Spotty t’storms... mainly in the afternoon. Not as warm, but still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable, and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated storms possible. Warmer. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” of local drug operation sentenced to federal prison
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts, who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
David Worley
Man sentenced to prison for fatal drunk driving crash in Fond du Lac

Latest News

July 8 evening forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend
July 8 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend weather
First Alert Weather
CLOUDS CLEAR LEAVING US WITH NICE WEEKEND WEATHER...
File image
National Weather Service confirms 10th tornado from June 15 storms