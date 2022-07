National Weather Service confirms 10th tornado from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a 10th tornado from the June 15 storms in Northeast Wisconsin.

NWS says an EF1 tornado touched down in Stockbridge-Munsee at about 5:46 p.m. Estimated peak winds were 95 mph with a path length of 0.58 miles.

On June 15, a cold front moved across Northeast Wisconsin causing widespread damage. CLICK HERE to learn more about the storms.

CONFIRMED TORNADOES

SEYMOUR/BLACK CREEK - OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

6:10 - 6:20 P.M.

EF-1

105 MPH PEAK WINDS

9.37 MILES

400 YARDS MAX WIDTH

WEST BLOOMFIELD - WAUSHARA COUNTY

5:41-5:47 P.M.

EF1

95 MPH PEAK WINDS

4.8 MILES

100 YARDS MAX WIDTH

MANAWA - WAUPACA COUNTY

5:52 - 5:56 P.M.

EF1

90 MPH PEAK WINDS

3.1 MILES

120 YARDS MAX WIDTH

SILVER CLIFF - MARINETTE COUNTY

6:31 - 6:35 P.M.

EF2

112 MPH PEAK WINDS

1.9 MILES

375 YARDS MAX WIDTH

NAVARINO - SHAWANO COUNTY

EF1

BOWLER - SHAWANO COUNTY

5:34 - 5:46 P.M.

EF1

110 MPH PEAK WINDS

9.5 MILES

125 YARDS MAX WIDTH

MIDDLE INLET - MARINETTE COUNTY

6:34-6:41 P.M.

EF1

93 MPH PEAK WINDS

6.6 MILES

200 YARDS MAX WIDTH

AMBERG - MARINETTE COUNTY

6:45 - 6:54 P.M.

EF1

95 MPH PEAK WINDS

8.5 MILES

120 YARDS MAX WIDTH

PEMBINE - MARINETTE COUNTY

7 - 7:04 P.M.

EF1

104 MPH PEAK WINDS

0.65 MILES

115 YARDS MAX WIDTH

STOCKBRIDGE-MUNSEE - SHAWANO COUNTY

5:46 - 5:47 P.M.

EF1

95 MPH PEAK WINDS

0.58 MILES

50 YARDS MAX WIDTH

