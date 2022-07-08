Advertisement

INTERVIEW: WBAY legend Jerry Burke writes a book

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin broadcasting legend and former WBAY Fox Valley Bureau Chief Jerry Burke has written a book.

“That Doesn’t Happen Here ... Until It Did” is available on Amazon. CLICK HERE to purchase a copy.

Jerry says a lot of people told him he should write a book after his retirement. He spent years volunteering, but finally decided to settle down and write.

Jerry talks about the “labor of love” that is “...Until It Did.” He wrote about the stories that impacted his career.

Watch the video above for Jerry’s interview on Action 2 News at 4:30.

