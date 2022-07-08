Advertisement

Homicide charges filed in 2021 Fond du Lac shooting

Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent...
Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home on 8th Street
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Prosecutors have filed charges against two men in a 2021 homicide in Fond du Lac.

The Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery against Julius A. Freeman, Jr. and Eric L. Perry.

Freeman and Perry were named as suspects in the homicide of Benzel Rose.

Perry has been in jail since Oct. 21, 2021. He was taken into custody on a probation warrant.

Freeman has been in jail on a probation warrant since Dec. 3, 2021.

The homicide charges were filed July 1, 2022.

Perry and Freeman are scheduled to make their first court appearances on July 11.

On Oct. 17, 2021, Fond du Lac Police were called to a home in the 300 block of 8th Street. They found 26-year-old Rose dead from gunshot wounds.

In Jan., police announced they had developed two persons of interest.

