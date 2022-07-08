Green Bay Police report another incident involving fake gun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have had another encounter with a person carrying a fake gun.

On July 7, at 10:56 p.m., officers encountered man in a vehicle at River Ramp parking ramp on North Washington and Pine. Police took the male into custody for suspected drug possession.

During a search, police found what they believed to be a GLOCK 17 handgun.

“The gun had the look, weight, and feel of a GLOCK handgun,” police say.

Upon further inspection, officers found it was a BB gun.

Action 2 News reported Thursday on fake gun incident on July 4 in Green Bay.

Green Bay officers were clearing the downtown after Fire Over the Fox when they came in contact with a 16-year-old boy who pulled up his sweatshirt and revealed what appeared to be a black handgun in his waistband.

An officer said the boy had done this twice in their direction. The boy then took off running.

Officers took the boy into custody. They found a fake gun just a few feet away from him.

“The juvenile indicated that the gun was not real, and his friends told him to flash the gun at officers,” police say.

Police Chief Chris Davis says this is the latest in several incidents in which people have been using fake guns or splatter guns to scare people. Davis says the department is worried about the “risk of tragedy” happening in these situations.

“This incident also highlights the need for parents, mentors, and adults to monitor their children for dangerous behavior and talk to their kids about the consequences of their actions,” said Chief Davis. “I want to commend the officer involved in this situation for their professionalism and decisive response to a very dangerous situation.”

