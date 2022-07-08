Advertisement

GREAT VIDEO: Searchers say drone helped save life of missing man with dementia

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a drone for helping deputies find a missing man with dementia.

The Sheriff’s Office released video with permission from the family.

On July 7, at about 7:30 p.m., deputies and first responders were called to a home on Old Highway 54 in the Town of Bovina. They learned an 83-year-old man with dementia had walked away from his home.

He had been missing for more than eight hours.

Officers searched the area on foot. Outagamie County deputies put up a drone with a thermal camera that allows them to search a wide area and view heat sources.

After about an hour, searchers found the man in a remote area about 400 yards from his home. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Without the use of the drone it is highly unlikely the man would have been found before nightfall and most likely saved his life,” reads a statement from Sgt. Nathan Borman.

The man’s family say they are grateful the drone was available to help find him.

