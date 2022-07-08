FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES: Change of plea hearing set in Solberg federal fraud case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An agreement appears to have been reached in the case of a former used car salesman accused of defrauding customers.

A federal document obtained by First Alert Investigates indicates a resolution may be coming in the John Solberg case.

“The parties have been working diligently on a resolution of this case, meeting as recently as June 30, 2022,” reads the motion. “An agreement appears to have been reached as of late afternoon on July 6, 2022.”

The government and the defense jointly requested the court adjourn a status hearing scheduled for Friday. The United States Attorney has asked for a change of plea hearing to be scheduled during the last week of July.

“This will give the defendant and counsel time to meaningfully review the agreement and arrange for additional restitution funds to be deposited,” reads the motion.

Solberg is being represented by Mark Richards, who got an acquittal for Kyle Rittenhouse in his homicide trial for fatal shootings during the Kenosha protests. First Alert Investigates has reached out to Richards for comment on the Solberg case.

No details were released about the nature of the agreement. An agreement would mean Solberg would avoid trial.

In 2019, Solberg was indicted on 14 counts of wire fraud and one count of knowingly delivering a promissory note worth $28,000 through U.S. Mail. He was arrested and charged after a multi-year investigation into his businesses Standard Pre-Owned and Backwoods Bargains in Suamico and Kaukauna. Investigators say he forged titles and sold cars but kept money instead of paying the owners of the vehicles.

The indictment says Solberg conspired to “defraud automobile sellers, automobile buyers, financial institutions, and others through the use of the United States mail, by means of interstate wire communications, and by concealing material facts from federally insured financial institutions.”

First Alert Investigates has been covering this case for years. Solberg’s arrest came nearly four years after we first reported authorities were investigating his business in Suamico. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office started their investigation in 2016. They identified hundreds of alleged victims in several states. The investigation was later handed over to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal cases are often a speedy process, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office wanted this case deemed “complex.” A motion from the federal prosecutors say they had turned over 41,300 pages of discovery to the defense at one point, and another 75,000 pages had been scanned by computer.

