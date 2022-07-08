Advertisement

Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By The Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Supreme Court says local health officers can legally issue orders to slow diseases unilaterally.

The ruling Friday affirms that health officers don’t need to wait for governing bodies such as city councils and county boards to take action.

The decision marks the culmination of a lawsuit two parents filed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plaintiffs challenged orders from Dane County’s health director banning indoor gatherings as unconstitutional.

Liberal-leaning Justice Jill Karofsky wrote for the majority that Wisconsin law clearly authorizes public health officers to issue such orders and has since the state was a territory.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” of local drug operation sentenced to federal prison
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
David Worley
Man sentenced to prison for fatal drunk driving crash in Fond du Lac
Lemarr Washington
Police identify suspect in July 4 Sheboygan shooting

Latest News

Green Bay's Best Bloody
Green Bay’s Best Bloody raises money for bleeding disorders
Monkeypox Gfx
First monkeypox case in Wisconsin resident confirmed
CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels map for the week ending July 1, 2022
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 2nd week in a row with fewer than 30 deaths
Blood donation
Red Cross celebrates 36th annual Super Donor Days