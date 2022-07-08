Advertisement

CLOUDS CLEAR LEAVING US WITH NICE WEEKEND WEATHER...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After a soaking morning rain for most, clouds will begin clearing through the afternoon leaving us with nice weather for the weekend. Highs will make it into the 70s, and northeast winds will continue to drive down the humidity. The humidity should stay low throughout the entire weekend.

High pressure should give us plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to be seasonably warm and comfortable. However, muggy air will return as we go back to work next week with chances of showers and thunderstorms. It wouldn’t be surprising if some stronger storms arrive late on Monday, but details are uncertain at this point.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

*SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 9PM*

TODAY: NE 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS 2′ OR LESS

AFTERNOON: Afternoon clearing. Breezy and less humid late. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Comfortable. LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy. T’showers at night? HIGH: 84 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Spotty t’showers. Not as warm, but still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 82

