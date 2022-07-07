WATCH: UPFRONT producer talks Republican primary battle for governor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two candidates have emerged as frontrunners in the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor.

Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch are polling ahead of other candidates. That gap got a little wider this week after Kevin Nicholson suspended his campaign.

This week, Kleefisch released an ad attacking Michels, saying the businessman “pushed for years to raise our gas tax while getting rich from massive government contracts.”

Michels responded by saying the ad “is completely false” and that he never advocated for a higher gas tax. He criticized Kleefisch for negative campaigning.

On Aug. 9, voters will choose which candidate will face Gov. Tony Evers in the general election.

