SPOTTY STORMS TONIGHT... BREEZY, LESS HUMID FRIDAY

A weak cold front will track across the state tonight. We’ll see some isolated showers and non-severe thunderstorms. It’s possible that some of this activity could survive all the way through daybreak Friday. It will remain somewhat humid tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

A breezy northeast wind will pick up late tonight, and lead to lower humidity over the course of Friday. High temperatures will be back in the middle 70s as afternoon clouds decrease. The weekend looks nice and seasonable with sunshine and highs close to 80 degrees. Sunday is likely warmer than Saturday.

The weather pattern looks warmer, more humid, and unsettled early next week. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details on the timing and strength of these storms over the next few days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: NE 10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty storms. A bit humid. LOW: 63

FRIDAY: An early shower... mainly SOUTH. Then decreasing clouds, breezy, and less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, more clouds late. Turning breezy and muggier. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with storms early and again late. Very warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then PM thunderstorms. Warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers, then some sun. Not as warm. Less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 81

