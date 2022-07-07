Advertisement

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Tracing the water spaniel’s New London roots

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Only a handful of hunting dog breeds have American roots. One breed can be traced back to New London.

In this week’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to the birthplace of the American Water Spaniel.

The breed dates back to the mid-1800s. It became a favorite of hunters in the Fox and Wolf River valleys.

The dog has endurance and can work in water and on land.

However, the water spaniel was left behind when other breeds came to America.

“Once the larger retriever dogs started coming in from England and Europe and things like that, our little brown water spaniel kind of lost popularity,” says Christine Cross, New London Public Museum Director.

New London doctor F.J. Pfeifer is credited with saving the breed in 1940. The American Kennel Club official recognized the water spaniel.

Thursday on Action 2 News at 6, we’ll show you water spaniels in action and hear from the owners as the American Spaniel Club holds its annual hunt test.

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

See all of our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Action 2 News at 5 - VOD - clipped version
Ashwaubenon girls found safe
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide

Latest News

Hundreds of fentanyl-laced pills seized in Fond du Lac County.
Recent traffic stops turn up large amounts of drugs in Fond du Lac County
Water spaniel
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Water spaniels in New London
July 7 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker
Women's Empowerment Series
WATCH: Women Changing Wisconsin empowerment in Fond du Lac