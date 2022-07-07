Sheriff: Suspected drunk driver hits fire truck in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after he crashed into an emergency vehicle in Fond du Lac County.

On July 2, at about 10:40 p.m., the driver hit the rear of an Eldorado Fire Department truck parked at a scene on I-41 near Townline Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says crews had responded to the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer that rear ended a tree service truck.

The suspect’s vehicle failed to avoid the scene and hit the fire truck.

The Sheriff’s Office posted video on Facebook.

“As you can see in the video, there is plenty of room for traffic to safely pass through the emergency scene, as did hundreds of other vehicles, however impairment due to drunk driving can lead to tragic circumstances and puts everyone at risk. Thankfully this driver did not injure or kill the emergency responders at the scene, and did not suffer significant injuries himself from rear ending the fire truck,” says Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

A 49-year-old Brookfield man was arrested for first offense operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety. His name was not released.

