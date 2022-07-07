“Ringleader” of local drug operation sentenced to federal prison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man called the “ringleader” of a large-scale drug operation has been sentenced to federal prison.

On July 7, a federal judge sentenced Ruben Ortiz to 105 months in federal prison in Oxford.

The sentencing was on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Meth and Marijuana.

Ortiz had argued for 93 months in prison. The government argued for 132 months including 27 months for time served. That resulted in the 105 month sentence.

The judge ordered eight years on supervised release.

The court recommended Ortiz take part in the Bureau of Prisons’ 500-hour drug treatment program.

Ortiz was part of a group arrested and charged in a years-long investigation. In June 2019, law enforcement executed arrest warrants and search warrants in Green Bay. An indictment obtained by Action 2 News stated investigators found 1 kilogram of heroin mixed with another substance; 5 kilograms of cocaine mixed with another substance; 28 grams of crack cocaine; more than 400 grams of fentanyl; 50 grams of meth mixed with another substance; and a marijuana mixed with another substance.

Seized weapons include handguns, rifles and shotguns.

Officers found 480 grams of fentanyl “that was intended to be sold by members of the conspiracy,” reads a statement from federal prosecutors. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that has been tied to numerous drug overdose deaths across the country.

